Do you remember HBO's delightful sign-off animation from the channel's early years? (video)

On September 30, 1975, Home Box Office (HBO) from Time-Life transmitted the "Thrilla in Manilla" boxing match (Ali vs Frazier) becoming the first TV network to continually send its signal via satellite to cable television systems around the United States. HBO's successful expansion drove the rise of the cable TV industry of the 1970s and 1980s. From 1975 to 1981, HBO signed off late at night with the delightful animation above—a far cry from the traditional "Star-Spangled Banner" signoff of broadcast TV stations. Below is an earlier version with different music: