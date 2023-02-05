How a lost musical hard disk in 1988 boosted Tracy Chapman's career

In 1988, as Stevie Wonder was walking onto the stage at Wembley Stadium in London, filled to its 80,000-person capacity, it was discovered that his hard discs with recorded music necessary for his set were missing. Wonder's performance was not announced beforehand, so he left the stage sad with tears as the concert was to celebrate Nelson Mandela's 70th birthday. Tracy Chapman, who has already played a set, filled in. Here is the version of "Fast Car," she performed.

As Connor Winyard wrote for DIG! in 2021, At 24 years of age, "Singing 'Fast Car' and 'Across the Lines' in front of an estimated 80,000 people – not to mention a global TV audience of 600 million – Chapman silenced a restless crowd who watched on in awe as a new talent claimed her place in history. Just two weeks later, her debut album had sold an extra 1.75 million copies."