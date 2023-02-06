Liked Everything Everywhere All at Once? Get ready for Nobody Nothing Nowhere

One thing you can always count on is Hollywood's ability to jump on a success story as swiftly as possible. Remember when Lost was the biggest show on television? Shortly after Lost became a hit, we were flooded with a plethora of TV shows that offered copious and seemingly disconnected mysteries. The hope obviously was that fans of Lost would eventually trickle into the viewing figures for all of the knock-off versions of their favorite show.
The same thing happens in the world of cinema. Just look at how Sony, who owns the rights to Spider-Man, is trying to make their own version of the Marvel cinematic universe despite already being attached to the Marvel cinematic universe. According to Deadline, Octavia Spencer, Lucy Liu, and Joseph Gordon Levitt are set to star in a new comedy titled Nobody Nothing Nowhere. The premise sounds like a variation of Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy, with the title being an obvious nod to award-season darling Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures), Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception) and Emmy nominee Lucy Liu (Shazam: Fury of the Gods) are attached to lead the high-concept comedy Nobody Nothing Nowhere, which The Exchange is launching for sales at the upcoming European Film Market.
Filming is slated for summer 2023 on the project, which is "the story of Ruth, one of the Non-People, human-looking beings designed and trained for the sole purpose of filling in a realistic world for a bland guy named Dave, the only person that actually exists on Earth. Tired of serving as an extra in someone else's life, Ruth is ready to demand a life of her own."
Multiple Oscar nominee Spencer said: "Nobody Nothing Nowhere is a wholly original feature film that presents a world and its characters in an entirely unique way. Having the opportunity to work with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lucy Liu is a dream come true! It is always a priority for me, and my partners at Orit Entertainment, to produce projects that entertain and bring the light, hope and promise audiences are craving. I am excited to be part of such an inventive and thoughtful project."