Liked Everything Everywhere All at Once? Get ready for Nobody Nothing Nowhere

One thing you can always count on is Hollywood's ability to jump on a success story as swiftly as possible. Remember when Lost was the biggest show on television? Shortly after Lost became a hit, we were flooded with a plethora of TV shows that offered copious and seemingly disconnected mysteries. The hope obviously was that fans of Lost would eventually trickle into the viewing figures for all of the knock-off versions of their favorite show.

The same thing happens in the world of cinema. Just look at how Sony, who owns the rights to Spider-Man, is trying to make their own version of the Marvel cinematic universe despite already being attached to the Marvel cinematic universe. According to Deadline, Octavia Spencer, Lucy Liu, and Joseph Gordon Levitt are set to star in a new comedy titled Nobody Nothing Nowhere. The premise sounds like a variation of Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy, with the title being an obvious nod to award-season darling Everything Everywhere All at Once.