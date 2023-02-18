She Who Knows, a new trilogy by Nnedi Okorafor

"I sometimes write fantasy, but I'm not a 'fantasy author', just call me Nnedi Okorafor."

The Nigerian American writer Nnedi Okorafor has announced that DAW Books will publish a new novella trilogy titled She Who Knows. The first in 2024 and then the two others after. She Who Knows "is a "prequel" AND "sequel" to WHO FEARS DEATH, it's Najeeba's story (the mother of Onyesonwu from WHO FEARS DEATH). You will see her as a girl and young woman, and then in middle-age." Who Fears Death, which won the Carl Brandon Award in 2010 for "speculative fiction dealing with issues of race and ethnicity," is currently being adapted for television by HBO with George R.R. Martin producing.

As Okorafor told Gizmodo, "I've wanted to write this story for over a decade," Okorafor shared in an exclusive statement to io9. "It's been dwelling in my head like a living storm. If you thought Onyesonwu from Who Fears Death was intense, wait until you truly meet her mother. Phew!"

Included in her announcement on Twitter is this important message for all: "Note: I sometimes write fantasy, but I'm not a "fantasy author", just call me Nnedi Okorafor."

This is juicy, brain-enticing anticipation. I have read and/or listened to almost all of Nnedi Okorafor's published writings. She will take you to worlds, star systems, and deserts that will rearrange your imagination and literary gyroscopes. Consequently, out of a sense of admiration and community, it is with anticipatory joy that I share this post.