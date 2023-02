Wizard and True (Rock) Star Todd Rundgren tells Jesse Thorn which song influenced his young life in a recent episode of Bullseye. "The Song That Changed My Life" segments have famous musicians talk about favorite artists and song.

I would have guessed Todd might have picked some Philly Blue-eyed soul, or maybe one of his early Nazz hits, but no. He goes on to explain how the song's musical motif cast a long shadow into later arena-rock and grunge.