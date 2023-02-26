Have you ever wondered, what's inside a snail shell? A snail's shell (its exoskeleton) protects the snail's soft body from the outside world. The video shows what a deceased snail looks like without its shell. Basically, it looks like a shelled snail, but all soft and mushy. Fascinating, yet slightly horrifying.

From Youtube

"Here's everything you never knew about snails.

This video answers all of the following questions:

– What's inside a snail shell?

– How do snails breathe?

– How to tell if a snail is a male or female?

– Do snails give birth?

– Do snails lay eggs?

Specimen use made possible by the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology"