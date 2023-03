Dole Whip has been a staple at Disney Parks for decades and now it's going to be available nationwide. In an announcement, Dole revealed that they will offer the tropical frozen treat in grocery stores. Three flavors will be available: pineapple, mango, and strawberry.

Photo: Dole Packaged Foods

Dole Packaged Foods is offering the public a sneak peek of the new Dole Whip lineup at the Expo West convention in Anaheim from March 7 to 11, but no official release date has been announced yet.