Mafia 4 in pre-production

The fourth entry in the venerable Mafia series was announced last year, albeit informally. Hangar 13 essentially just said 'yeah, it's coming' and followed it up with radio silence, leaving fans hanging until now. A Hangar 13 job posting on LinkedIn seeks a tools engineer for a game that can only be Mafia 4… and that is currently in pre-production. In light of this news, it's likely going to be a while before we see hide or hair of this game – but given the sorry state of Mafia 3, it may be best that it's polished as much as possible. Their remake of the first Mafia game proves that Hangar 13 still knows what made the series great in the first place – we can only hope they carry some of that forward to Mafia 4.