Leo Moracchioli covers "We Didn't Start the Fire" Jason Weisberger 9:12 am Wed Mar 15, 2023 Image: YouTube/Screen Grab Billy Joel's super popular list song does well as a marching metal scream fest. Image: YouTube/screen grab