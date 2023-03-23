'Devo' documentary in production

Some whips have been cracked because Devo will finally have their story told in a full-length documentary. Devo is first fully authorized film about the group and it will delve into their unique journey, from their formation following the Kent State massacre to their rise with "Whip It!" on MTV to becoming an influential force in the music industry. Chris Smith (American Movie, Fyre, Tiger King) will direct and no release date is set.

Stereogum: