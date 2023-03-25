This epic missing bike flyer was posted to instagram by (@jackwatteau). The flier begins with a hand-drawn image of the missing bike (which has a cool skull flag sticking out of it), then proceeds to scold the bike thief:

"My bike was stolen from my front lawn last week. It is a one-speed bike with a skull flag and a lightning bolt on it. The lightning bolt and flag may have been removed. This bike was brand new from the store. NO REWARD. I don't even want this bike back. I just made these flyers to tell you that I hate you, bike thief. I hope you ride my bike without a helmet and get hit by a monster truck. I hope my bike takes you straight to hell"

This ferocious flyer is high art, and should be framed.