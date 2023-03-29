Left 4 Dead 3 references found in Counter-Strike files

Counter-Strike 2, an update/overhaul/Overwatch-style sorta-sequel to Valve's beloved lootbox simulator masquerading as a shooter, may represent the future of the company in more ways than one. A Reddit user has discovered some very interesting keywords hidden away in Counter-Strike 2's files… one of which makes explicit reference to a Left 4 Dead 3, another long-awaited Valve sequel. Humorously, Left 4 Dead 3's 'priority' (whatever that means in this coding context) is listed as 'none'. It's been 14 years, Valve. We kind of knew that.

Still, there's a glimmer of hope for fans of Left 4 Dead and its sequel, still considered one of the best co-op experiences in Gaming. If Half-Life 2 can get a follow-up more than a decade later, surely Left 4 Dead 2 can as well? One may certainly hope.