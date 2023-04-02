I am not sure what it is I was looking for on Etsy, but I discovered the strange world of Dwayne Johnson 3D-printed objects. From Pokemon pieces, to "Rocktopuses" and "Rock Lobsters", there is something for every Johnson fan in your home.
3D-printed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Pokemon
