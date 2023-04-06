New Order's synth classic "Blue Monday" on 1930s instruments (video)

With New Order's groundbreaking track "Blue Monday" celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, it's a wonderful moment to revisit Orkestra Obsolete's rousing cover of the song using instruments of the 1930s. "Several years ago, Scottish musician Angus McIntyre was approached by a television producer to make a short film about synthesizers," explains Dust-to-Digital. "He decided instead to perform New Order's "Blue Monday" using only instruments from the 1930s to illustrate what a classic synth song would sound like without synthesizers." Given that "Blue Monday" is the best-selling 12" of all time, I appreciate this comment on the Dust-to-Digital post: "I want this pressed to a shellac 10" 78."