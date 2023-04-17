Post Malone designed a restaurant

My friends and I have been fans of Raising Cane's (albeit sparingly) since high school. We're certified Caniacs, if you will. Still, I don't think any of us could have seen this coming: as part of a brand deal between the chicken restaurant and rapper Post Malone, he's been given the opportunity to personally design his own Raising Cane's location.

This goes a step beyond the typical artist-inspired meals you often see in collaborations like this – there is one of those, make no mistake, but you can only get it at Post Malone's hot pink monstrosity in Utah. Anyone feel like making the drive?