Actor seeks attention

Scott Baio seems to be moving out of California to support his daughter's athletic career. Rather than celebrate his daughter's achievement and the opportunities it provides her, Baio ranted about how he's forced to leave a state riddled with lawlessness and unhoused people.

Baio's wife, however, already social media-ed her excitement at enabling her daughter's future at the mere cost of a nice kitchen. Scott looks like a jerk.

Crime is down in Baio's soon-to-be former hometown of Los Angeles.

CNN: