Colorado's Lauren Boebert has filed for divorce

After twenty years together, two kids, and one public indecency charge, Lauren Boebert has filed for divorce from her husband, Jayson. Jayson is the one who exposed himself, while Lauren is a MAGA loon. They have four kids together.

Colorado Sun:

"It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process," the congresswoman said in a written statement. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult." She added: "This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children, and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District." The 46-page divorce petition, claiming the Boeberts' marriage is "irretrievable broken," was filed on May 11 in Mesa County court, according to documents reviewed Tuesday by The Colorado Sun. The Sun was first to confirm the divorce proceedings.

The Colorado Sun also reports that the Boeberts fell in love "immediately" and were married four months later. It will be interesting to see how long the divorce takes, as quite upset Jayson did not enjoy being served.