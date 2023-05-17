Meet lowbrow art maven Kirsten Anderson

Seattle area gallery Roq La Rue is celebrating its 25th year of presenting Pop Surrealism and lowbrow art. Kirsten Anderson has tirelessly promoted the genre by creating the gallery, curating the shows, finding new artists, and writing in publications like Juxtapoz, Hi Fructose and books like "Pop Surealism." Sure, you'll see work by well-known artists like Mark Ryden, but I love going to Roq la Rue and seeing who and what Kirsten has found, like Dutch artist Chris Berens and his dreamy take on Surrealism with Vermeer-like lighting and optical effects.

