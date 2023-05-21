Mold-A-Rama showcases the history of plastic figurines

Lucky Chicagoland pop culture fans and tchotchke collectors can go see the latest show at the Museum of Science and Industry: Mold-A-Rama: Molded for the Future!

The story of the beloved retro machines that make plastic figurines right before your eyes.

For over 60 years, Mold-A-Rama™ machines have pumped out hundreds of varieties of collectible plastic novelties, while providing a peek into mass production.

Mold-A-Rama™: Molded for the Future features a collection of popular, rare and experimental Mold-A-Rama souvenirs from the past with their quirky colors, designs and—of course—signature smell. Expand your collection by taking home colorful souvenirs made by several machines featured in the exhibit and around the Museum.