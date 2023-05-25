Wu-Tang Clan's RZA joins Russell Crowe onstage in Sydney, Australia

Russell Crowe shared a clip of himself onstage with RZA from the Wu Tang Clan, from a show on May 19 in Sydney, Australia. Hip Hop DX explains:

On Friday (May 19), the Wu-Tang Clan leader joined the seasoned actor and his band The Gentlemen Barbers for a jam session at The Bridge Hotel in Sydney. The show was a part of Crowe's ongoing Australian pub concert series, the Indoor Garden Party. The pair performed The Gentlemen Barbers' new song "Let Your Light Shine" that the band released earlier this month, but this rendition featured an added verse from RZA.

Enjoy! And if you're in Australia, go catch Russell Crowe's "Indoor Garden Party Tour," which continues through June 10.