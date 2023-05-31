The director of "The Flash" hopes that alleged cult leader Ezra Miller reprises his role in a sequel

According to People.com, Andy Muschietti, director of The Flash, is looking forward to working with alleged cult leader Ezra Miller again if the film is successful enough to merit a sequel.

Rumors are rapidly beginning to swirl about Jonathan Majors' future involvement with the Marvel cinematic universe after allegations of the Creed 3 star assaulting a woman hit the headlines. Although Marvel has remained mum on the issue, Majors has since been dropped by his talent manager and had his US Army ads pulled from television, and at this point, it seems clear Disney will likely follow suit. Whether or not the allegations are accurate, Disney's decision to potentially distance itself from the actor would prove wise, as the nature of the case intrinsically creates issues for Marvel's family-friendly brand.

On the other side of the superhero movie fence at DC, Ezra Miller, who was arrested for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman's head and breaking into people's homes, in addition to earning an order of protection from a 12-year-old child, has been allowed by Warner Brothers Discovery to retain their lead role in The Flash. You might think that Warner Brothers Discovery, who are also in the midst of several other unfavorable news stories, would want to cut ties with the volatile star once The Flash hits theaters, but it seems like the film's director, Andy Muschiett, thinks Miller should get another crack at playing, ya know, a superhero if the movie earns a sequel.