Capcom is exploring options for further Resident Evil remakes

Much like the original, the recent Resident Evil 4 remake proved to be immensely popular, no doubt cementing a desire for future remakes. It seems, however, that developer Capcom may not be sure of how to proceed from here: an official survey has been circulating, gauging fans' knowledge of and interest in various parts of the franchise before asking point‐blank which games they'd like to see remade.

I'm admittedly not the biggest fan of Resident Evil, but even I know how controversial 5 and 6 were‐ it may be a smart move to take fan consensus into account before making a concrete decision. Could we see yet another remake of the original Resident Evil?