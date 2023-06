I had no idea that skydiving without a parachute was possible, and thought this video was clickbait when I first saw its title. Turns out it is possible, and some people are fearless enough to try it. Skydiving sans parachute is possible when one person free falls for a while, and then gets caught by another skydiver who attaches a parachute to them mid-air. Watching this gave me the jitters! Don't try this at home, kids.

(screenshot from video)