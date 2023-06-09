Every banned Track & Field technique has a story behind it

Founded after the closing of the 1912 Olympic Games, World Athletics (previously known as IAAF) is the sports governing body that has since established what is and isn't accepted as "sports" under its purview:

World Athletics, formerly known as the International Amateur Athletic Federation (from 1912 to 2001) and International Association of Athletics Federations (from 2001 to 2019, both abbreviated as the IAAF) is the international governing body for the sport of athletics, covering track and field, cross country running, road running, race walking, mountain running, and ultra running. Included in its charge are the standardization of rules and regulations for the sports, certification of athletic facilities, recognition and management of world records, and the organisation and sanctioning of athletics competitions, including the World Athletics Championships. The organisation's president is Sebastian Coe of the United Kingdom, who was elected in 2015 and re-elected unopposed in 2019 for a further four years. World Athletics | Wikipedia

Whenever I see a very specific rule or law, I can't help but wonder: "What is the story behind such a specific thing?", so stumbling across Jumpers Junction Banned Techniques series simultaneously created an itch and satisfyingly scratched it for me in the span of 10 videos consumed like a novice Intermittent Fasting adherent getting that first meal once the fasting period ended.

One look at the equally ingenious and dangerous banned techniques in the series like the Spinning Javelin maneuver leaves no doubt to why World Athletics has written and subsequently rewritten the rules to prevent athletes from using them.

The highly unorthodox somersault long jump technique, while extremely effective, was equally dangerous as well, but Tuariki Delamere describes his reasoning as:

I had never done a somersault in my life, but athletes do dumbass things, if it improves their performance. Tuariki Delamere

One last technique from the list that stood out, combining a cartwheel with the shot put banned around 2 years after it's introduction in 2006: