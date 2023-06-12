The ultimate slip-free and perfect-fit eartips for AirPods Pro users

SednaEarfit Crystal tips are compatible with both 1st and 2nd-Gen AirPods Pro, and are made from liquid silicon rubber. The slip-free design and perfect fit create an impeccable seal in your ear. This is vital for the AirPod Pro's active noise cancellation. They offer high tear resistance and durability, outlasting their counterparts. A significant feature is their easy cleanability with just a wet tissue, extending their usable life and maintaining hygiene.

Lightweight and meticulously designed, these tips prioritize user comfort, facilitating all-day wear without discomfort. Sound quality is a crucial criterion for ear tips, and these CRYSTAL tips deliver on that front. They ensure crystal-clear sound transmission, enhancing your auditory experience while on the move.

The Crystal tips' size is designed such that it fits snugly in the charging case, removing the hassle of detaching them for charging. This feature adds to their convenience, making them an excellent choice for AirPods Pro users.