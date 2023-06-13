Cormac McCarthy dead at 89

Renowned American novelist Cormac McCarthy died of natural causes at his Santa Fe home. He was 89. Although famously reclusive, the dozen novels he wrote over his 60-year career speak for themselves, often taking hard, uncompromising looks at the disturbing, all-too-real darkness at the core of America's past, present and – on one occasion – possible future.

McCarthy was probably best-known for his neo-Western "No Country for Old Men", which was later adapted into an Oscar-winning movie, but his entire ouvre is uniquely arresting, bolstered by a loose, stream-of-consciousness writing style which reads less like standard prose and more like stepping into the shoes of the characters themselves to see it all with their eyes.

Indisputably, the literary world has lost one of its all-time greats. Now is the time to sit down and crack open "Blood Meridian" if you've been putting it off.

