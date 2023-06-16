Family found a million pennies in a crawl space, now trying to sell them all for $25,000

John Reyes and his family were cleaning out late father-in-law's home when they found around $8000 in a basement crawlspace. Thing is, the money is all in pennies. A bank wouldn't accept the pennies but suggested they go through them all because they might find rare pennies which apparently could be worth from $1,000 to as much as $1.7 million. The family spent just an hour sifting through the coins before giving up.

From KTLA:

Reyes listed the coins on OfferUp, a popular resale app and website, asking for $25,000. If their estimate of 1 million pennies is accurate, that's more than double the $10,000 value in normal currency.

They've received piecemeal offers from people interested in a portion of what treasures may be found in the depths of the bank bags, but no offers to take them completely out of their hands. One person offered the copper value, but that proved to be impractical and resource-heavy.

"The value is in the uniqueness," Reyes said, and taking less than their full value would go against the ideals of his strong-willed father-in-law.