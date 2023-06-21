According to Wolfram MathWorld, the Boy surface in geometry "is a nonorientable surface that is one possible parametrization of the surface obtained by sewing a Möbius strip to the edge of a disk." (Don't worry, I don't fully understand it either.) Glass blower Lucas Clarke somehow manifested this "impossible object" in physical form as a gift to mathematician Clifford Stoll who also makes impossible objects—the topological wonders known as Klein bottles. Then, Adam Savage was tasked with creating a museum-style display case for it.
Adam Savage explains an object that shouldn't exist but does (video)
- glass blowing
- math
- mathematics
