I love this animated music video for Deerhoof's song "And the Moon Laughs". This absurdly fun animation was created by Nespy5Euro.

There's a great experimental, stream-of-thought feel to the animation. All of the aliens, monsters, and creatures make me so happy to look at. Rather than telling a straightforward narrative, the video feels like someone's sketchbook come-to-life.

The song, "And the Moon Laughs," from the album "Miracle-Level" is killer. You can order the album here.