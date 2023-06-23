The Flash loses its momentum

According to AV Club, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Elemental just beat The Flash on its sixth day of release.

DC's film division is not having a great 2023. Well, to be fair, they haven't been having a great time in a long while, but 2023 is shaping up to be a historically awful year for DC's film brand.

Back in March, Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods was released to a lukewarm reception both critically and commercially. Although very few people thought a Shazam film would set the world on fire, the first movie's success led critics and fans to believe that Shazam 2 would at least be moderately successful.

After Shazam 2 flopped, all eyes were on The Flash, as the film was set to reboot DC's continuity and provide a clean slate for James Gunn's upcoming DCU. And with a slew of weirdly positive endorsements, including a glowing review from Tom Cruise, before its release, it's clear that Warner Brothers Discovery had high hopes for The Flash. Now that the film is in theaters, The Flash is rapidly losing momentum, as it came in third at Wednesday's box office.