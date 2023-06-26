Idiot carves his and his girlfriend's initials into the Roman Colosseum (video)

Italy's Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano called out this unidentified idiot who was filmed using a key to carve his and his girlfriend's initials into the 2,000-year-old Roman Colosseum, one of the most significant historical sites in the world. The inscription reads "Ivan+Haley 23." Police were alerted of the crime after the video circulated on social media. (See below.) If identified and convicted, the man faces fines starting at €15,000 or five years in jail.

"I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, a historical heritage (site) such as the Colosseum, to carve the name of his fiancée," Sangiuliano tweeted. "I hope that whoever carried out this act will be identified and sanctioned according to our laws."