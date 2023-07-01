Watching lint and debris get cleaned out of an iphone's holes is oh so satisfying. Oli Pickles is a professional iphone cleaner who uses special tools to clean out iphone gunk for a living. He owens a repair shop called iDoctor, where he repairs all sorts of broken technology.

Many people's iphones stop charging or lose volume because their charger outlets and speakers are clogged with ick. Oli Pickles comes to the rescue for these folks. In the video, he explains the steps needed to complete this intricate process.

Watching him clean out iphones is both amazing and horrifying. I don't like thinking about how dirty my own phone must be while I put my face up to it daily. I need Oli Pickles in my life!