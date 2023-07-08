I love the 1956 Frigidaire refrigerator

The 1956 Frigidaire Refrigerator seems more space-efficient than fridges of today. I'm sure it lasted for ages, too. The cheese, butter compartment, and produce cubby in this fridge tops anything I've seen in a modern one.

The removable vegetable compartment and draws that extend outwards? Genius. You don't have to reach over a bunch of stuff to get to the back of this fridge. Just slide the drawer out, and grab what you need.

I'd trade my fridge in for this one in a heartbeat. Can Frigidaire please hurry up and bring this back!?