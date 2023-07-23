Flying Burrito Bros's long-lost Nudie suit found

For many fans of Americana and alt-country music The Flying Burrito Brothers' 1969 debut album "The Gilded Palace of Sin" defined the era of LA 1960s country rock. Its iconic cover features the band dressed in their hippie rock versions of Hollywood tailor Nudie Cohn country and western rhinestone suits. Instead of wagon wheels and cactus, the jeweled suits were wildly embroidered with marijuana leaves, nude women, flaming suns, and dinosaurs.

50 years later, the sound west coast country rock was honored in Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame in the 'Western Edge" retrospective show. Among the artifacts were three of the famous FBB suits. But where was the long-lost fourth suit worn by bassist Chris Ethridge?

Stolen from the trunk of a car 52 years ago, it was recently found hiding in plain sight — in singer Elton John's closet. The suit was re-united with the collection and now on display in the "Western Edge" show.