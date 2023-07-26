Options proliferate in "soap for men" fad

Wondering what the latest gift trends are for this upcoming Xmas? Wonder no more as the "Christmas Moments" issue of the Gifts & Decorative Accessories trade magazine is here. Owners of gift shops can flip thru the latest offerings, like sparkling Mr and Mrs Santa Claus pickle ball-player ornaments and Comfort Zone candles: "smells like the joy of missing out/coffee & cedarwood."

But what to get dad? That latest trend in fragranced soaps for men comes from Duke Cannon: BIG Bandit, big ass brick of soap. "With a rich, smoky scent…calls to mind those 4th of July holidays spent blowing off backyard fireworks until the dawn's early light."

I wonder if it's also good for cleaning phantom limbs?