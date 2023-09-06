Airbnb effectively banned in New York City

On Tuesday, a new law came into force in New York City, requiring all short-term (less than 30 days) rental hosts to register with the city. And only those who live in the place they are renting, and are present during the rental period can qualify to make those rentals. There is also a limit of two guests. Link to the Wired article here.

Airbnb has called the legislation a "de facto ban" of short-term rentals in New York City.

In truth, there was already a law on the books preventing short-term rentals (30 days or less) of entire apartments in New York City. But that law was difficult to enforce (according to Inside Airbnb, there are currently 40,000 Airbnbs in NYC). Apparently the requirement of the registration of each short-term rental will be effective in enforcing the law.