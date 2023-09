For a limited time, Seattle-area baseball fans can have breakfast with star outfielder Julio Rodriguez. The Mariners are surging in the Western Division and the pricey "2 for $24.99" JuliOs cereals are sold out on the PLB Sports & entertainment website.

Plenty of boxes of JuliOs are on the shelf at my local Fred Meyer stores here in Seattle, though.

Proceeds will benefit Rodriguez's charitable donations in Seattle and the Dominican Republic.