How "Strout's Law" in 1978 predicted the Trump political scandal of 2023

"Back in 1980, Paul Dickson published The Official Explanations, a book of 'laws' akin to the famous set of Murphy's Laws," says Boing Boing reader Don.

"One of these I have been carrying around in my head for decades. Strout's Law, named after Richard Strout, says: 'There is a major scandal in American political life every 50 years: Grant's in 1873, Teapot Dome in 1923, Watergate in 1973. Nail down your seats for 2023.'"

"I had wondered from that time to this what the scandal would be and whether it would hold true. Now it seems we know."