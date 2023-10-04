Who created Rat Fink?

With his snaggle-tooth grin, bulging bloodshot eyes, and halo of buzzing flies, Rat Fink has been loved by juvenile delinquents of all ages for more than 60 years. Sure, Ed "Big Daddy" Roth is credited with popularizing the rebel rodent on t-shirts, plastic models and decals but who actually drew him first?

I won't tell here, but you can read all about it in Bill Selby's compact and excellent book "Montè, King of Atom-Age Monster Decals!" You'll find that and many more secrets of the 50's decals pioneer artist Don "Montè" Monteverde.

It's available at Last Gasp of San Francisco—and they'll throw in a free set of vintage design monster decals in a retro package!