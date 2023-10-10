Gladys Ingle changes a plane tire in mid air (1926)

This film of Gladys Ingle (the only woman in Hollywood's 13 Black Cats aerial daredevil stunt troop) changing a plane tire mid air is astonishing to see. She stands on the wing of the plane as it takes off and flies parallel to the plane in need of a wheel change. This colorized version of the original footage is fantastic as well.

I get scared while simply flying in a large, safe commercial airplane. It's beyond me that anyone has the guts to perform a task like this. I'm in awe of this brave woman!

