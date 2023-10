Vampire Robot is a youtube channel who posts videos that feel like time machines into various eras. What I love about these videos is that they are candid little snapshots of a moment in time and feel akin to people watching.

Most of them don't have much or any interaction with the subjects in the video.

Some of my favorites include Going to school in 1977, Hanging out at the arcade in 1981, and Wishing Everyone a Merry Christmas from 1977. Can I teleport into the arcade video, please?