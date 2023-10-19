University offering master's degree in magick and the occult

"Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law,' proclaimed Aleister Crowley. And if thou will is to get an advanced academic degree, the University of Exeter's new Centre for Magic and Esotericism sounds like a fantastic place to do it. The new interdisciplinary center is offering a Master of Arts degree in Magic and Occult Sciences. Before you get all debunky, note that the curriculum isn't focused on being a practitioner of magick but rather exploring "the long and diverse history of esotericism, witchcraft, ritual magic, occult sciences, divination, and related topics."

"This MA will allow people to reexamine the assumption that the West is the place of rationalism and science, while the rest of the world is a place of magic and superstition," says the program's director, professor Emily Selove. "Magic and the occult have been and remain an enormous part of Western culture, and it is foolish to deny this or to refuse to take it seriously. Rigorous study of these subjects allow us to reexamine the relationship of humans to the natural world and of different human cultures to one another."

From the Centre for Magic and Esotericism: