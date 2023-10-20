View the Japanese monster show in Santa Fe

For those lucky enough to be nearby Santa Fe, there is a fantastic and timely show at the Museum of International Folk Art, Yokai: Ghosts and Demons of Japan. It's full of historic and folkloric monsters of all kind with artifacts including paintings, woodblock prints, masks, netsuke, costumes, comic books, kamishibai theaters, toys, and much more.

Sure, you can view some of the exhibition online but if you go in person you can explore the extra spooky and dramatic "haunted house" installation with story tellers and great "surprise" effects. Boo!

Open until November 4th.