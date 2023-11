At this moment, I am feeling extremely grateful that I am not the woman in this video getting her eyes fitted for contact lenses in 1948.

I had absolutely no clue that getting contact lenses back then meant getting your eyeball molded in a way that's similar to the way dentists take impressions of one's teeth.

How this woman remained so calm throughout the procedure is beyond me. Just watching the video has made me feel like I need to take a Xanax. Eeeek!