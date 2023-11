If you weren't aware, meow morse code is how cats send secret messages to each other.

If you look closely at your cats while they do this, you'll see holograms of their tongues and slobber floating mid-air, just like in this video.

I'm quite sure my cats send messages to each other this way about how to convince me to give them more treats, and about how they should put their paws in my water cup the second I leave the room