Here's an enchanting timelapse of an Orbea Semota in bloom. The Orbea Semota is a star-shaped succulent that looks more like a sea creature than a plant, at least in this video. This plant is pretty mesmerizing to watch in bloom via a timelapse.

I love the patterns on its flowers. This was such a calming video to start the day with.

I'm so glad I came across The Cheeky Seedling on instagram, which is filled with other delightful plant videos like this one.