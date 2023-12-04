Community saves the beloved Winnie the Witch roadside attraction

Winnie the Witch was a roadside attraction in danger of extinction until some kind-hearted people decided to help save her. This giant, funky statue has stood guard over a Long Island community since 1977. She was originally part of a halloween attraction, but has been left out as a year-round fixture for decades. I love her big red eyes.

Winnie is a beloved neighbor to the people who live there, and holds great sentimental value. Unfortunately, Winnie has suffered from wear and tear over the years, and was recently in danger of falling apart and losing her hat. Luckily, some folks in the St. James community came together to repair the witch, who is now standing up sturdier than ever.

Long live Winnie the Witch!