Visual Capitalist created the US life expectancy chart below based on data from the US Government's Office of Social Security. Of course, the average life expectancy is going up across the board. Back in the 19th century, global life expectancy averaged just 29 years.

Meanwhile, life expectancy increases with the age of the individual. On average, a newborn American boy's life expectancy is just over 74 years. However, if he reaches adulthood at 21, his life expectancy extends to just beyond 75. This trend continues as individuals age, with a rapid decline in remaining years due to an increased likelihood of death.

In contrast, American women generally have a higher life expectancy than men. The initial gap at birth is nearly six years, gradually narrowing to about one year by the age of 85.