Looking for a nice gift for your gardener/art-lover, or yourself? Check out this beautiful new offering from Hudson Valley Seed Co.

These artist-designed Art Packs packages of organic seeds are works of art in themselves. And for a limited time you can also get signed prints of the beautiful original art.

I love the print I got of illustrator Susan Kwas's "Doe Hill Pepper" design. The full size 16" x 20" print has even more imagery than appears on the seed's small Art Pack.