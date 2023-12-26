Christmas just isn't the same without Asbestos Snow

There was once a time when people thought it was a great idea to play with Asbestos Snow during the holidays. Despite being made from the incredibly dangerous mineral, Asbestos, this was a genuine and commonly used product in the early 20th century.

Used in films, for decoration, and for fun at home, this toxic fake snow is a staple childhood holiday memory for many. Oh, how times have changed.

From Instagram:

"It's not Christmas without "Asbestos Snow"! Asbestos Snow was a genuine product produced in the early 20th century, most famously used in the 1939 film, "The Wizard of Oz". When snow made from asbestos falls on Dorothy and her friends in a poppy field, they awaken from a spell cast by the Wicked Witch of the West."

